CM Siddaramaiah pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Mysuru, Oct 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, and prayed for strength to follow the path shown by them.

“We are trying to walk the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. The country attained freedom under the leadership of Gandhi. His fight and sacrifice got us this freedom. So remembering him, I pray for the strength to walk the path shown by him,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, and remembered him as the “most honest person”.

“I also pray for the strength to walk on the path shown by him,” he added.

The Chief Minister also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami. PTI KSU ROH