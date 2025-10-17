CM Siddaramaiah rejects contractors' corruption claims, challenges them to approach court

Bengaluru/Mysuru, Oct 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed allegations of rampant corruption raised by the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, asking them to take their grievances to the court.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, "Let them go to court." He claimed that the contractors were being coerced into levelling such allegations.

The CM's statement comes after the association warned that it would go on an indefinite strike if pending bills worth Rs 33,000 crore are not cleared by December 1.

Association President R Manjunath said the contractors have waited for two-and-half years, but no action has been taken.

"We met the Chief Minister five times. He only gave assurances. Our bills are not getting cleared. We have been asked to wait for a month. If our problems are not solved, then we will go on an indefinite strike," Manjunath said.

He added that the association would approach the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if the demands are not met.