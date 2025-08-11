CM Siddaramaiah removes Minister K N Rajanna from Cabinet

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was on Monday removed from the Council of Ministers after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recommended his sacking to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Initially, Siddaramaiah asked Rajanna to resign. However, since he did not resign, he was removed from the Cabinet, sources in the chief minister's office told PTI.

A letter to remove Rajanna was sent by the chief minister to the governor in the afternoon and the recommendation was accepted by the Raj Bhavan.

"I am directed to forward herewith the original notification signed by the Hon'ble Governor for the removal of Sri K N Rajanna, Hon'ble Minister for Cooperation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, for further necessary action," Special Secretary to Governor R Prabhushankar wrote to the Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Sources in the CM's office said Rajanna's recent statement "proved fatal" for him.

Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, drew the ire of the Congress high command when he allegedly blamed his party-led government in Karnataka for the "vote theft" in Mahadevapura Assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi had recently held a press conference in New Delhi and later a public meeting in Bengaluru where he claimed that the BJP government at the Centre came to power due to "vote theft".

He also cited the presence of over a lakh bogus voters in Mahadevapura assembly segment under Bengaluru Central Parliamentary constituency.

Rajanna blamed the Congress government for the "vote theft", saying it happened.

The irregularities took place in Karnataka when the Congress was in power, the Minister said and alleged that it happened "right in front of our eyes".

Rajanna has been making headlines for the past two months after hinting at a ‘September Revolution’, fuelling speculation of a major upheaval in the government.

The matter became a talking point during the Karnataka Assembly session on Monday with the BJP legislators demanding that Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and Rajanna clear the air.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Leader of Opposition BJP R Ashoka sought to know the specific allegations against Rajanna.

“Are there any corruption charges against Rajanna? How much money has he made and where has he kept it? He just spoke truth that there was over government (during 2024 Lok Sabha election) when the voting took place,” he said.

Speculating on the political implications of the removal, the LoP said, “He (Rajanna) was the only Siddaramaiah loyalist. Is Siddaramaiah the next target after his removal?” During the discussion, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar asserted that it was the government's duty to issue a statement, since the news broke during the legislative session.

In response, Minister Patil dismissed the demand and said the government cannot be expected to provide answers just because the media is reporting on the matter.

“If there are any such developments, the Chief Minister will definitely inform you. Session is in progress and this discussion in unnecessary,” he added.

The opposition BJP MLAs sought to know whether Rajanna was sitting in the House as a Minister or an ‘ordinary’ MLA.

Replying to the discussion on him, Rajanna said, “Our Parliamentary Affairs Minister has said that the Chief Minister will come and answer whether I have resigned or not and who has asked me to resign... I will stick to what he says.” PTI GMS GMS ROH