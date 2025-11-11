CM Siddaramaiah renews push for Mekedatu reservoir, says it wont harm TN's interests

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday renewed his push for the contentious balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Kanakapura Taluk of Bengaluru South District on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, saying it won't harm the intersts of the neighbouring state.

Noting that the state received heavy rains this year, Siddaramaiah said Tamil Nadu received excess water this year.

"Tamil Nadu should be given only 177.25 TMC water but we have given 150 TMC in excess, which means we released double the quota," the CM during a conference in the district headquarter town of Mysuru.

Explaining further, he said, "The balancing reservoir at Mekedatu will not harm Tamil Nadu. We gave them more water this time." Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, claiming that the reservoir would take away its share of cauvery water.

Expressing satisfaction over adequate rains this year, Siddaramaiah said all the reservoirs in the state are full.

However, he said that 90 per cent crop loss was reported in certain districts in North Karnataka.

"There was a crop loss in 11 lakh hectares across the state." According to the Chief Minister, a compensation of Rs 31,000 per hectare is being given to the farmers growing perennial crops and Rs 25,500 to those in the irrigated region.

On the cabinet expansion, he said he has sought time from Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Delhi for a book launch on November 15.

Siddaramaiah said, "if Rahul Gandhi gives time then he will discuss the cabinet expansion, or else he would return to Bengaluru the same night." To a question on Delhi car explosion, the Chief Minister said the incident will have a bearing on the Bihar elections and it could go against the BJP.

Maintaining that he was not aware of any security or intelligence failure, Siddaramaiah said the investigation report on the blast is awaited.

He also expressed sorrow over the loss of nine lives in the explosion.

Referring to the man-animal conflict in Mysuru where a tiger has killed four people over the past one month, the Chief Minister said railway barricades would be put up at areas facing frequent elephant incursions.

"Barbed wire fence is of no use as elephants damage them. We will put up railway barricades," he said The Chief Minsiter added that a state level meeting with the Forest Minister and officials would be held to devise measures to minimise man-animal conflict in the state. PTI GMS ROH