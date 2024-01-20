CM Siddaramaiah rolls out 21 new products of Mysore Sandal brand

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday rolled out 21 new products manufactured by state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

The products brought out under the "Mysore Sandal Wave" range include 10 varieties of premium Mysore Sandal soap, three types of shower gel, six novelties of soap kits, hand wash and drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion at the Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said this is the first time that Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) which has been stepping forward as per the present generation trend has launched 21 products since its inception 107 years ago.

Appreciating the company's competitive spirit to produce novel products including shower gel, he advised to give priority to maintaining quality. PTI GMS SS