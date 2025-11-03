CM Siddaramaiah says Cong high command's decision on leadership change is final

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the decision of the Congress high command is final regarding any potential change in the state's leadership.

Speaking to reporters here, he said others talking about leadership change has no value unless the party speaks on it.

When the media cited Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's interaction with migrant workers of Bihar, who reportedly wished to see Shivakumar as the next CM, Siddarmaiah downplayed it.

"People may talk, but who is the High Command? Have Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge spoken about it? More than the people, it’s you who are talking about it. High Command has to decide. Except for the party high command, others speaking on the matter has no value," Siddarmaiah responded.

On the Bihar assembly polls, the CM expressed confidence in the victory of the INDIA bloc.

"There are many Biharis in Bengaluru. We will request them to vote for us," he said.

According to him, anti-incumbency along with BJP’s alleged corruption and maladministration would be the decisive factors.

He noted that too much poverty in Bihar and a strong minority vote bank create favourable conditions for the alliance in the upcoming elections.