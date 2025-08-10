CM Siddaramaiah says Karnataka outspending Centre on Bengaluru metro

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the state has been spending more than the Centre on Bengaluru’s metro network, "even though the project is meant to be jointly funded", as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage at the foundation-laying ceremony for Phase-3.

Speaking at the event, also attended by Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said the metro is to be funded equally by the Centre and the state as per the agreement, but "the state is spending more on this project." While acknowledging the Centre’s technical and financial assistance, he noted that much of it comes in the form of loans and equity, which the state must repay with interest. "So far, Rs 3,987 crore has been refunded," he said.

According to the chief minister, 96.10 km of metro lines have been completed, with the state spending Rs 25,387 crore and the Centre Rs 7,468.86 crore.

The 19.15 km Yellow Line, built at Rs 7,160 crore, will benefit 7.5 lakh passengers daily. Currently, nine lakh people use the metro, and the number is expected to rise to 12.5 lakh once the Yellow Line is operational, he said.

Siddaramaiah added Bengaluru’s rapid growth and heavy traffic made the metro essential.

The network is planned to expand to 220 km by 2030, serving 30 lakh daily passengers. Phases 1, 2, 2A, and 2B have been completed; Phase-3’s foundation has been laid, and Phase-3A will begin once the Centre grants clearance. Metro-4 will cover 53 km.

He also urged the PM to extend Karnataka the same priority given to Maharashtra and Gujarat, and thanked him for launching the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat train. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ADB