CM Siddaramaiah sets goal of govt medical college, hospital in every district

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his goal is to set up a government hospital and a medical college in every district of the state.

Speaking after inaugurating a Super Speciality Hospital building here, he said most people who visit the government hospitals belong to economically weaker sections of the society.

“All those who come to government hospitals are poor and middle-class people. To provide the best healthcare services even to them, my goal is to construct one government medical college and one multi-speciality hospital in every district,” said Siddaramaiah.

He stressed that merely constructing a hospital building is not enough, and appointing doctors is equally important.

In this regard, he said, "We will also appoint specialist doctors accordingly. We have decided to fill the vacant posts." Reiterating his commitment to social justice, Siddaramaiah said his government is creating opportunities and facilities for the downtrodden to eradicate inequality.

“Only when development reaches the last sections of society can the development of society and the nation be possible. Hence we are framing welfare programmes for all,” the Chief Minister explained.

Highlighting the five guarantees, he said they have boosted the purchasing power, increased per capita income of the people of the state and empowered women economically.

“When the poor gain economic strength, it becomes possible to eradicate the caste system and inequality in society,” he said.

On floods in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said in eight districts of the state, more than 95 per cent excess rainfall has occurred, and an estimated 10 lakh hectares of crops have been destroyed.

The Chief Minister said the government authorities rushed to the aid of farmers by providing compensation.