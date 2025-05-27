CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for ‘false narrative’ on Urdu, Kannada funding

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of spreading a "false narrative" that his government is neglecting Kannada and allocating more funds for Urdu, calling it not only untrue but a "deliberate attempt" to create communal tension.

His remarks came after the BJP Karnataka posted on 'X' that the Siddaramaiah-led government had allocated Rs 100 crore for the promotion of Urdu in 2025–26, while sanctioning just Rs 32 crore for Kannada.

"The BJP in Karnataka is spreading a false narrative that our government is neglecting Kannada and favouring Urdu. This is not just far from the truth—it is a deliberate attempt to create communal tension. It is unfortunate that a national party is behaving like irresponsible internet trolls, spreading such baseless lies," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

Listing details of the 2025-26 allocations, the Chief Minister said Rs 34,438 crore had been allocated to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, and Rs 4,150 crore to schools under the Social Welfare and other departments.

“That’s a total of Rs 38,688 crore—all meant for Kannada-medium education. In addition, Rs 999.30 crore has been set aside to maintain government schools and improve infrastructure. All of this supports Kannada education. So, when the BJP claims only Rs 32 crore was allotted for Kannada, it is a political lie meant to mislead the people," he added.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the Rs 100 crore allotted under the Minority Welfare Department is intended for upgrading Urdu-medium schools with better classrooms, teachers, textbooks, and infrastructure.

“This allocation is not just for promoting the language, but for the overall improvement of schools that serve a large number of students,” he said, adding that linking a language to a particular caste or religion is disrespectful.

“Our government respects all languages spoken in Karnataka. That’s why we have separate academies for Tulu, Konkani, Kodava, Byari, and Arebhashe — each receiving ₹80 lakh annually, along with additional funding for cultural activities,” he said.

For Kannada, Siddaramaiah pointed out, the state has a dedicated Department of Kannada and Culture, which oversees 14 academies, three authorities, and 24 trusts named after Kannada writers—all working to promote the Kannada language, literature, and heritage.

"For us, Kannada is not just a language—it is our identity, our pride, and our mother tongue. Our government has always stood firmly for Kannada, for Karnataka, and for our people. We will never compromise on protecting our land, water, or language. And we will never tolerate disrespect towards our culture," he said.

Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP immediately issue a public clarification and apologise to the people of the state for its "divisive propaganda" and "attempt to mislead".

Claiming that only Rs 32 crore was given for Kannada is not just a lie—it is a betrayal of Karnataka. We demand that the BJP issue a public clarification and apologise to the people of the state for this dangerous and divisive propaganda, Siddaramaiah added. PTI AMP ROH