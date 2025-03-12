CM Siddaramaiah tables Professional Tax Amendment Bill, KPSC Amendment Bill

Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday introduced the Karnataka Tax on Profession, Trades, Callings, and Employments (Amendment) Bill to increase the professional tax.

The bill proposes raising the tax from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,500 per annum for salaried or wage earners whose monthly income is Rs 25,000 and above.

The bill is part of the State Budget 2025-26, which was tabled by the chief minister in the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah also introduced the Karnataka Public Service Commission (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

According to the proposed amendment, when candidates for appointments are required to be interviewed by the Commission, any one member authorised by the Commission may conduct the interview and preside over the board.

"However, in the case of recruitment for gazetted probationers, the interview shall be conducted in the manner and as per the procedure prescribed in the rules governing their recruitment in the state," it said.

Additionally, the bill provides for recording all decisions of the Commission by the secretary.

Any member who dissents from a decision may record their dissent and, if they choose, also provide reasons for it, according to the bill.