CM Siddaramaiah teaches Constitution to students, emphasises equality and justice

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took on the role of a teacher at his home office Krishna on Tuesday, delivering an insightful lesson on the Constitution to over 50 students from across Karnataka, officials said.

This session which was a part of the Constitution Reading Campaign, featured engaging discussions, prize distribution for essay competition winners, and reflections on the values enshrined in the Constitution, they said.

"Quoting B.R. Ambedkar, the CM emphasised that the success of the Constitution depends on the individuals who uphold it, while Kuvempu's (poet) vision of India as a "garden of peace for all races" highlighted the spirit of unity," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

He noted that secularism and social justice, added through amendments, were upheld by the Supreme Court as foundational principles of India's pluralism.

According to the statement, the CM critiqued the caste system, calling it "barbaric" for fostering inequality by denying education and opportunities to marginalised groups. Sharing his personal journey from being deprived of education to becoming a lawyer, he highlighted the transformative power of education.

He urged citizens to understand the Constitution's objectives and rights, asserting that those who oppose the Constitution are "inherently anti-social".

Siddaramaiah praised the 12th Century social reformer Basavanna for rejecting the caste system centuries ago, expressing regret that such divisions persist.

"The Constitution leaves no room for divisions based on caste or religion, reinforcing India's identity as a diverse yet united nation. This initiative aims to inspire citizens to embody constitutional principles, promoting equality, justice, and respect for all," he was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI AMP ADB