Siddaramaiah thanks Rajnath Singh for approving air show by IAF during Mysuru Dasara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving an Indian Air Force air show in Mysuru during this year's Dasara celebrations and invited him to attend the event.

Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Singh, said the air show would add grandeur to the festivities and instil pride among the large number of visitors expected in Mysuru. He added that Singh's presence would encourage the people of Karnataka and further strengthen their admiration for the Armed Forces.

In a letter shared with the media by CM's office on Thursday, Siddaramaiah welcomed the Defence Minister to Mysuru during the celebrations.

"It would be a great honour if you could personally grace the Occasion. Your august presence will be a source of immense encouragement to the citizens of Karnataka and will further strengthen the bond of respect and admiration that we hold for our Armed Forces," the Chief Minister said.

Mysuru Dasara 2025, 'Naada Habba' or the state festival of Karnataka, will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2 this year.

The festival will feature an elephant march or Gajapayana, extended palace illumination, cultural programmes and the traditional Vijayadashami procession known as Jamboo Savari.