CM Siddaramaiah to assess flood damage in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Sep 30

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Kalaburagi district on September 30 to assess damage caused by floods in the Bhima river basin.

The CM will hold a meeting with officials in Kalaburagi to review relief measures in flood-hit areas, a statement from his office said on Sunday.

Officials from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura districts will attend the meeting, it added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre urged Siddaramaiah to announce immediate relief and a special package for flood-hit farmers in Bidar district, citing extensive crop loss and damage to infrastructure from torrential rains.

In a letter to the CM, Khandre said about 75 per cent of Bidar’s population depends on agriculture, noting there are no large industries or significant commercial activities in the district.

“This year, sowing has been done in 4.31 lakh hectares. However, in August, unexpected rains distressed farmers,” he wrote.

Khandre added that the first spell of rain in August destroyed nearly 25 per cent of crops.

“In September, torrential rains have completely damaged all crops, including paddy, black gram, pigeon pea, and soybean that had reached the harvesting stage,” he said.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the minister said, "Several bridges have collapsed, cutting off connectivity. Electric poles have fallen, plunging many villages into darkness." "Schools, Anganwadi buildings, hospitals, and government offices have been damaged, and fertile soil has been washed away, leaving land barren," he added.

He urged, "I request you to conduct an aerial survey in Bidar district and to announce immediate relief and a special package."