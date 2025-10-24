CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate 72nd Cooperative Week on Nehru’s birth anniversary

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the cooperative movement needs to be made more effective and announced that the 72nd Cooperative Week will be inaugurated on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, November 14.

He presided over a preparatory meeting for the 72nd Cooperative Week celebrations at Vidhana Soudha here.

“We have decided to inaugurate the state-level 72nd Cooperative Week on November 14, which coincides with Nehru's birth anniversary. The event will be held in a meaningful way at the Palace Grounds, and I will be inaugurating it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"The valedictory ceremony will take place on November 20 in Chamarajanagara. I will participate in both the inaugural and valedictory events," he added.

He said the Cooperative Week will also be observed in Mangaluru, Raichur, Haveri, Hospet, and Koppal.

The 'Sahakara Ratna' award ceremony will be held on the inaugural day, he added.

“All cooperative leaders in the state have entrusted me with the responsibility of suggesting a name for the ‘Sahakara Ratna’ award. We will select a deserving candidate for the honour,” the chief minister said in a statement issued by his office.

Recalling his earlier initiatives, Siddaramaiah noted, "It was during my tenure that milk dairies were brought under the control of milk federations for the first time. This move benefited the farmers." He added that cooperative matters fall under the jurisdiction of the state and not the purview of the centre. PTI AMP SSK