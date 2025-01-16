CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Karnataka State Sports Meet 2025 on Jan 17

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jan 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Karnataka State Sports Meet 2025, scheduled to take place from January 17 to 23 across Mangaluru and Udupi.

The sports meet is being organized by the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations in collaboration with the Karnataka Olympic Association and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event on January 17 at 5 pm at the Mangala Stadium in Mangaluru, said a press release from the district administration.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will light the ceremonial sports torch, while Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U T Khader Fareed will hoist the meet's flag, the release added.

Other dignitaries attending the event include Minister for Health and Family Welfare and District In-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Legislative Council member and the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary K Govindaraj, and Mangaluru MLA D Vedavyas Kamath.

The sports competitions in Mangaluru will feature badminton, basketball, fencing, football, handball, kho-kho, netball, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, and wushu.

Udupi district will host events like archery, athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, kabaddi, wrestling, kayaking, and canoeing. Meanwhile, hockey, lawn tennis, and table tennis events will be held in Manipal.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for January 23 at 4:30 pm at the Ajjarkad District Stadium in Udupi. PTI COR JR SSK ROH