CM Siddaramaiah to lead Congress demo in Delhi against 'injustice' to Karnataka on Feb 7

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka would stage a demonstration in New Delhi on February 7 against the "injustice" done to the state by the Union government in releasing its share of central grants, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday.

He said the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would lead the agitation and 138 MLAs, the Congress MLCs and MPs will take part in it.

“The Karnataka government under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, all the 136 MLAs plus two MLAs and the MLCs will reach New Delhi on February 6 and stage a demonstration on February 7. We want the Central government in Delhi to hear our voice,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

He appealed to all the MPs to take part in the agitation keeping aside their political differences and party affiliation.

According to him, a letter has been written to the authorities in Delhi seeking permission to stage the demonstration on February 7.

Explaining the reason, Shivakumar said: “In the last five years, Rs 62,000 crore of our share of money has not reached us. This reduction in Karnataka’s share of central grants happened even during the 'double engine' government when the BJP government was in power both in the state as well as at the Centre.” More than 200 out of 236 taluks in Karnataka are reeling under severe drought but yet the Centre has not sanctioned any relief assistance to the State, the Karnataka Congress chief said.

He said fighting for the State's rights has become imperative in the given situation. PTI GMS RS RS