CM Siddaramaiah unveils painting of Anubhava Mantapa; says Basavanna dreamt of inclusive society

Belagavi (Karnataka) Dec 9 (PTI) Anubhava Mantapa, in many ways, resembles today’s legislative assemblies and Parliament. It was inclusive, bringing together representatives of all castes and women, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday while unveiling a painting of Anubhava Mantapa in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

He added that Allama Prabhu, a member of an oppressed community, served as the president of the Mantapa.

"It is my privilege to unveil the painting of Anubhava Mantapa today. I consider it a great honour. Basavanna and his followers in the 12th century led a remarkable social revolution to eliminate inequality, caste discrimination, and exploitation. Their vision was to build a caste-free, equal society," said Siddaramaiah.

Anubhava Mantapa was established by Basavanna in the 12th century CE in what is now Bidar district.

According to the CM, Basavanna taught that compassion as the essence of religion. "He explained this in a way that even the uneducated could grasp," Siddaramaiah added.

"The caste system is like filth settled at the bottom of a well. When stirred, it moves aside briefly, but it resurfaces quickly. Basavanna’s vision, even 850 years ago, was to build a society free of these barriers," he said.

Siddaramaiah said leaders like R Ashoka, Ashwath Narayan, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, G Parameshwara, H K Patil, K H Muniyappa, and himself are all "Shudras".

"Historically, people like us have faced discrimination simply because of caste. Education was once denied to Shudras and women, but Basavanna and his followers rejected this practice, ensuring inclusivity in their society," said Siddaramaiah.

He said that the caste system has been maintained by those who benefit from its inequalities, perpetuating discrimination. "Kuvempu said all human beings are born equal, and Kanakadasa asked us not to divide ourselves by caste. These words resonate deeply with Basavanna’s teachings," said the CM.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that such inclusive forums existed even during Buddha’s time, reiterating that true progress can only occur when economic and social mobility is enabled. PTI KSU JR SSK ADB