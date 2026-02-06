CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to reconsider metro fares, accuses BJP of 'misleading' public

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he will take up the recent metro fare revision with the Centre and urge it to reconsider the fare levels recommended by the FFC.

He hit out at the opposition in the state over the fare revision, saying that blaming the state government for a decision legally imposed under the Union framework is not just "dishonest", but also a "deliberate attempt to mislead the public".

"Therefore, attributing the fare revision to the Karnataka government is factually incorrect and misleading," he said in a statement, urging the BJP to stop "misleading" the public.

Criticising the BJP, Siddaramaiah said that the same BJP leaders who failed to protect Karnataka’s interests in Delhi are staging dramas in Bengaluru and "shamelessly targeting the state government".

"Why didn’t BJP MPs from Karnataka raise this issue forcefully in Parliament? Why didn’t BJP ministers from Karnataka oppose high fare slabs at the Union level? Why is the BJP Karnataka acting as a spokesperson for Delhi instead of standing with Bengalureans?" he asked.

Further, he claimed, "The answer is clear: Karnataka BJP leaders are more interested in pleasing their high command than in protecting the people of the state." Describing the fare hike as not an isolated incident, the chief minister said, "It fits a larger pattern of how the BJP-led Centre repeatedly hurts Karnataka—through reduced tax devolution, denial of fair grants, delays in infrastructure support, and now, metro fares that burden common people." He claimed that instead of supporting states that drive India’s economy, the union government is forcing decisions that weaken public transport and make daily life costlier for citizens.

"I urge the BJP to stop misleading the public, stop playing politics with people’s pain, and start doing its duty—first to Karnataka, and then to its party. The state government will always stand with its people. No injustice, whether fiscal, administrative, or political, will go unanswered," he added.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Thursday announced that metro rail fares will be revised on a zone-by-zone basis starting February 9, as part of its Annual Automatic Fare Adjustment system.

Siddaramaiah assured the people of Karnataka that while the law defines processes, the state government’s commitment to public welfare goes far beyond legal boundaries.

"The Government of Karnataka stands firmly with the people. Public transport must remain affordable, inclusive, and supportive of everyday livelihoods. Bengaluru’s growth must not come at the cost of commuters’ hardship," he said.

He noted that the Bengaluru Metro is more than a transport system; it is a symbol of the city’s aspirations, progress, and the everyday lifeline of lakhs of working people, students, and families.

"I fully understand the concern and anguish expressed by commuters following the recent revision in metro fares. A responsible government must listen first, and I assure the people of Karnataka that your voice matters to us," he added.

"It is important, however, for the people of Karnataka to know the truth, not political deception," the chief minister further said.

He clarified that under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002, metro fares are not decided by the state government.

The fares are determined by an independent Fare Fixation Committee constituted solely by the Government of India through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"As per Section 36 of the Act, the Fare Fixation Committee is required to submit its recommendations within a stipulated period, and under Section 37, these recommendations are binding on the metro administration and must be implemented. Neither the state government nor the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has the legal authority to override or disregard these recommendations," he said.

According to him, this Fare Fixation Committee was constituted by the Centre, and is headed by a former High Court judge, functions under a central law, and its recommendations are mandated by Parliament.

"I am formally taking up this matter with the union government, urging it to reconsider the fare levels recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee," he said.

"I have requested exploring mechanisms to moderate or rationalise fares, especially for daily commuters, students, and low-income groups, and to examine policy options that balance financial sustainability with social equity," he added.

Highlighting that Karnataka has always led India in urban mobility, public institutions, and people-first governance, the chief minister assured, "We will continue to engage constructively, constitutionally, and firmly to protect the interests of Bengaluru people." "I appeal to all sections, including the opposition, to rise above misinformation and stand together in the interest of the people of Karnataka. Our commitment is clear: to ensure fair governance, honest communication, and relentless advocacy for our citizens," he said. PTI AMP SSK