CM Siddaramaiah urges Kurubas to record caste as 'Kuruba' in survey

Gadag (Karnataka), Sep 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to members of the Kuruba community to actively participate in the upcoming caste survey and identify themselves as 'Kuruba' instead of mentioning sub-castes.

Speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee of the Taluk Kuruba Association and the State-level Kanakotsava celebrations, the Chief Minister said the ‘socio-education and caste survey’ will start from September 22.

“There are many sub-castes with Kuruba (shepherd) community such as ‘Kadu Kuruba’, ‘Betta Kuruba’, Alu Mattha, Gonda Kuruba. Don’t mention all that under the caste column. Just write Kuruba,” he said.

Expressing anguish that many who have gone to jail or lost their lives in coastal and Mangaluru regions in the name of religion are from backward classes, Siddaramaiah questioned, “For how many more years must the children of backward castes become victims in the name of religion?” According to him, those who profit from inequality and caste oppression oppose social change.

“They cannot tolerate children of backward families advancing educationally and economically. Therefore, in the name of God and religion, they are making the children of backward castes victims.” The CM urged people not to remain silent.

Citing architect of the Indian constitution B R Ambedkar, he said the mantra of ‘Education–Organisation–Struggle’ was the path forward for the oppressed and backward communities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that as long as the caste system exists, equality will not prevail.

“Education and organisation are the only solutions,” he asserted.

Explaining his view of ducation, Siddaramaiah said, “Education must be progressive, scientific, and rational. Today, even doctors and engineers who call themselves educated continue to follow blind beliefs and superstitions. The educated have become even more casteist and are obstructing the progress of society.” Brotherhood, equality, and tolerance of other religions are the lofty values given in the Constitution, which are a great strength for the backward castes and communities, he added.

Referring to Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq, the CM criticised former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, saying despite having served two terms in Parliament, Simha opposed the government's decision to invite her and "displayed pettiness."