CM Siddaramaiah urges police to make Karnataka drug-free

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Aiming for a drug-free Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called upon the police department to make this their collective mission, saying that if achieved, people across the state would be grateful to the entire force.

He said the efficiency of the police department enhances the government’s reputation.

"The India Justice Report ranking Karnataka Police as number one has enhanced the state's prestige," the chief minister said, expressing his appreciation.

Speaking after inaugurating the Anti-Narcotics Task Force at an event organised by the Karnataka Police Department at Vidhana Soudha here, Siddaramaiah said, "A drug-free state is my goal. Let this be your goal too. The people of Karnataka will be grateful to the police department for this. Our youth and students should not fall victim to narcotics. The police must take a firm and determined stand against drugs." Referring to the law-and-order situation in Dakshina Kannada, the chief minister said the district had earlier witnessed communal clashes and instances of police misconduct.

"The officers who were earlier in charge did not exercise control. I ordered the transfer of two officers, and now Dakshina Kannada is under control. This achievement too belongs to our own officers and staff—they are not from another planet. They are ours. If you make up your mind, everything is possible. Prove it," he said.

Expressing confidence that the police could eliminate the drug menace across the state, Siddaramaiah said, "If you succeed in this, the prestige of the Karnataka Police will rise to international levels." The CM cautioned that some police personnel were allegedly involved with real estate operators and drug networks.

"It is in your hands to nip rowdy elements in the bud. Criminals no longer fear the police. You should ask yourselves why this is so — the answer lies within you," he said, urging officers to introspect and restore public confidence.

"You know who sells drugs, who supplies them, and who the agents in this network are. Make Karnataka a drug-free state as early as possible," he added.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said narcotics had become a major social menace.

"The CM (Siddaramaiah) has declared in the assembly that we will make Karnataka drug-free. In this direction, the police have been doing commendable work. Over the last two years, drugs worth Rs 250-300 crore have been seized and destroyed," he said.

"Despite strict vigilance, drugs still enter the state through various means, including parcels. To curb this completely, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been established," Parameshwara added.

He said that under the 'Sanmitra' programme, constables will be deployed to monitor drug peddlers and addicts.

He said that under the 'Sanmitra' programme, constables will be deployed to monitor drug peddlers and addicts.

"The 'Mane Manege Police' (Police to Every Home) initiative, implemented across the state, has been very successful. Collecting household-level information helps in responding to complaints and preventing crime effectively," he added.