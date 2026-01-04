CM Siddaramaiah vows fast-track trial in honour killing of pregnant woman in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said ensuring a swift investigation and justice in the alleged honour killing of a young pregnant woman was the state government’s top priority, and announced steps to set up a fast-track court for the case.

The case relates to the killing of Manya, a pregnant woman from the Lingayat community, allegedly by her family members at Inam Veerapur village in Hubballi taluk on December 21, for marrying a Dalit youth, Vivekananda Doddamani.

"Ensuring a swift investigation into the honour killing of Manya and delivering justice to the affected family is our top priority. In this context, the government will take steps to establish a fast-track court," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

He noted that as the case falls under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the charge sheet must be filed within 60 days, and added that steps were being taken to appoint special public prosecutors to ensure timely and effective prosecution.

Strongly condemning caste-based violence, the chief minister said forcing a woman into marriage against her will or targeting individuals for rejecting marriage proposals, including through assaults and honour killings, were "despicable acts that shame human society." Siddaramaiah asserted that such crimes would not be tolerated and announced that the government plans to enact a special law to curb such incidents and raise legal awareness.

