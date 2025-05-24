CM Siddaramaiah warns against rising polarisation and distrust in institutions

Bengaluru/ New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his speech tabled in the NITI Aayog meeting, on Saturday cautioned against rising polarisation and erosion of trust in institutions saying that they weaken the foundation of Indian Republic.

Siddaramaiah skipped the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing prior engagements in his home town Mysuru.

In his absence, his speech was tabled in the meeting, sources close to the Chief Minister told PTI.

The journey to 2047 cannot be purely economic, it must also be socially harmonious and constitutionally anchored, Siddaramaiah said in his speech, which was shared by his office.

“Rising polarisation, exclusionary narratives, and erosion of trust in institutions weaken the very foundations of our Republic. We must reaffirm our commitment to pluralism, justice, and the rule of law,” the Chief Minister said.

According to him, India@2047 should not just be a slogan; it must be a challenge and a calling for everyone—A challenge to close the gaps of inequality, and a calling to rise together as a federation of empowered states.

“The road to an India @2047 must be paved with the visions, strengths, and aspirations of every state, from the Himalayas, the banks of the Ganga to the plains of Kaveri,” Siddaramaiah noted.

The Chief Minister has also set a goal of achieving 100 per cent piped water to every household and establishing Karnataka as South Asia’s electric vehicle capital and turning every Taluk (Tehsil) into a Skill District in the next three years.

Doubling the area under organic farming and expanding early warning systems to all vulnerable regions are other goals for the next 1,000 days.

“Karnataka’s roadmap for the next 1,000 days is a declaration of intent: to lead by example, inspire by action, and govern with purpose,” Siddaramaiah said in his message.

Other targets are making Karnataka as India’s most efficient service delivery state, driven by transparency, technology, and trust.

“This is not merely an administrative plan, but a moral promise. Karnataka will lead with the strength of its people, the clarity of the Constitution, and the courage to imagine an India that is not only developed, but deeply just,” he said.

The Chief Minister said in this journey towards Bharat@2047, Karnataka should walk ahead with ‘compassion, competence, and courage as a guiding light for the nation’.

“We offer to partner with the Union Government and NITI Aayog in codifying and sharing our best practices, building toolkits, and co-developing frameworks that align with the national ambition of Bharat @2047,” his speech read. PTI GMS GMS ADB