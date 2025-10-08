CM Siddaramaiah warns strict action against those killing wildlife

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken against those who kill wildlife.

His warning came in the wake of the poisoning of two tigers and four tiger cubs to death in Male Mahadeshwara hills in Chamarajanagar district and electrocution of an elephant in Channapatna in Ramanagara district a few days ago.

He emphasised that forests have no value without animal lives and that the survival of forests determines the survival of the planet.

Speaking after presenting the chief minister's medals to forest and environment department personnel at the valedictory of the 71st Wildlife Week celebrations held here at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, the chief minister said, "If forests survive, the earth will survive. Forests and wild lives are inseparable, and those who destroy them will face the law without exception." Issuing a stern warning, Siddaramaiah said the government cannot tolerate incidents like poisoning tigers just because they have killed cattle.

"Whoever attempts to destroy forests or kill wildlife will face strict legal action. No matter how influential they are, the law will not spare them," he said.

The chief minister said the Wildlife Week is being observed to promote the idea of coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Pointing out that Karnataka ranks first in elephant population and second in tiger population in the country, Siddaramaiah said, "There must be harmony between animal wealth and human life. Studies must be undertaken to understand why wild animals are straying out of forests and to find scientific solutions to prevent conflict." Expressing concern over recent cases of tiger and elephant killings, the chief minister directed forest officials to act with greater responsibility and vigilance.

"Those who kill tigers or any wildlife will be dealt with severely," he warned.

Siddaramaiah cautioned that continuous depletion of forest land would endanger human survival itself.

"If forest cover keeps shrinking day by day, the human race cannot sustain. Everyone must understand that saving forests means saving humanity," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, state Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre called upon forest officials to work with honesty and commitment to prevent encroachment of forest land, stressing that protecting the existing forest cover is everyone's responsibility.

"At present, it is difficult to increase forest area. Hence, the important task before us is to ensure that the existing forests are not encroached upon," Khandre said.

Noting that climate change and rising global temperatures pose a threat to nature, he called upon people to take part in conserving the environment.

Minister expressed concern over the killing of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in June and the recent death of another tiger, describing they are acts of revenge for cattle killings.

Khandre informed the gathering that a one megawatt captive solar power plant is being established at Bannerghatta Biological Park to meet the current and future energy needs of the park through solar energy.

He added that it would become the country's first eco-friendly biological park powered entirely by solar energy. The plant would be inaugurated next week. PTI GMS ADB