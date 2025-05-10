CM Siddaramaiah welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, says war unnecessary

Bengaluru, May 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying the war was unncessary.

The two countries had witnessed heavy exchange of artillery and gunfire after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the killing of 26 people at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

“I welcome the ceasefire because we don’t want war,” the CM told reporters here.

He noted that the ceasefire was officially announced following mediation by US President Donald Trump.

Siddaramaiah recalled that his earlier appeal for peace between India and Pakistan had sparked controversy, with the opposition BJP criticising his stance.

The Chief Minister said if the ceasefire has taken place then it is a good development.

“However, we will continue to work to control terrorism and will take all steps to uproot it completely,” he said.

Regarding the presence of Pakistanis in India, Siddaramaiah said there are only three Pakistani children in Mysuru, who are below six years of age.

"The children went up to the border. Because no one was there to receive them, they came back. Their mother is Indian and their father is a Pakistani. So we have kept them under our protection and finding out what to do next. We have written to the Centre as well about them," he added.