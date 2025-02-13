CM Siddaramaiah will complete term, create record by holding office for 10 years: Ministers

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Amid speculation over a change of guard in Karnataka, a few ministers on Thursday expressed confidence about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing the full term and creating a record of holding office in the state for ten years.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, who has made no secret of his ambition to become the CM, did not wish to respond to the ministers' desire.

This is the second term for Siddaramaiah as the chief minister from May 2023 after the ruling Congress' Assembly polls victory. He had earlier served as the CM for five years from 2013-18.

"Siddaramaiah was elected as the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader by the legislators. At that time, no one told us that he had been elected for 2.5 years and he would be changed thereafter. According to us, he was elected for five years and we still believe that," Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters here.

Responding to a question on Siddaramaiah reportedly expressing his wish to make a record by serving as CM longer than Devraj Urs did, he said, "if he (Siddaramaiah) completes five years it will naturally be a record. I wish for it to happen." There has been speculation in Congress circles about leadership change, later this year.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

When reporters asked about Parameshwara's statement that Siddaramaiah would complete a full five year term, Shivakumar did not wish to respond and walked away.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil too said, "Devraj Uras was the chief minister for about seven years. CM (Siddaramaiah) is about to complete seven years. He will actually complete ten years. He will complete full term." In the Congress, high command is supreme and what they say is final, he said, and added that, "high command has made him (Siddaramaiah) the chief minister and the CM chair is not empty." The chief minister will complete a full term and the next election will happen under his leadership and once again Congress will come back to power, Patil added.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, responding to a question, said, "...He (Siddaramaiah) want to be in public life. He will be in public life, and he will continue in public life....He is very clear that the purpose and intention of the public life is to serve the state and people. When such is the fact, there is no question of any doubts." PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said many have said that the CM will continue. Former MP D K Suresh (Shivakumar's brother) too has said it. "I, too, have the same opinion, let's wait and see..." PTI KSU KH