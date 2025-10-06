CM Siddaramaiah will decide on extending deadline for caste survey: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will decide on extension of the deadline for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey — widely referred to as the "caste census", after collecting data from all districts.

He noted that based on reports, 70-80 per cent of the survey has been completed so far.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7.

"The Chief Minister has gone to Koppal, and upon his return will discuss with officials and gather information from all districts. Each district has a different percentage of coverage, in some places it is 70 percent, 50 per cent and almost 80 per cent or nearing completion in few other places. On an average, 70-80 per cent has been covered in the entire state," Parameshwara said in response to a question on extending the survey.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister acknowledged that the survey process faced some confusion due to technical glitches and issues relating to enumerators, but insisted that the exercise has to be completed.

"The government had mentioned October 7 as the last date. The Chief Minister will decide on extension," he added.

Responding to a question on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Union Minister of State V Somanna taking exception to questions being posed during the survey, the Home Minister said such small confusions tend to happen, while conducting a statewide survey, and with cooperation from everyone it can be conducted successfully.

"D K Shivakumar and Somanna are not the only two, everyone has opinions. I too feel certain things are not right... you cannot expect it ti happen without confusions. Everyone should cooperate," he said.

Responding to BJP's swipe at the way the survey is being held and allegations of dividing communities, Parameshwara said, "They will express their opinion, but we are doing what we have to as a responsible government." "Can we arrive at a conclusion based on each one's opinion? The government has taken a decision considering pros and cons and keeping in mind the previous surveys. Almost 80 per cent survey is done, if extension is given for about four days for the remaining 20-25 per cent of the survey will be completed," he added.

Conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, the exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out "scientifically", according to officials.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded. PTI KSU ROH