CM Siddaramaiah writes to Pinarayi Vijayan over proposed Malayalam Language Bill

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday wrote to his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing serious concern over the proposed 'Malayalam Language Bill', which mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language even in Kannada-medium schools, particularly in the border districts.

He stated that if the Bill is passed, Karnataka will oppose it by exercising every constitutional right available, in defence of linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of the country.

"I write to you in a spirit of mutual respect, cooperative federalism, and shared constitutional responsibility that has long guided the relationship between Karnataka and Kerala, two States bound not merely by geography, but by deep cultural, social, and human ties," Siddaramaiah said in his letter to Vijayan.

"It is in this context that I wish to convey my serious concern regarding the proposed Malayalam Language Bill, which mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language even in Kannada-medium schools, particularly in border districts such as Kasaragod," he added.

Noting that India’s civilisational strength has always rested on plurality without fear, the CM said, "Languages in our country have flourished not through compulsion, but through mutual respect and organic coexistence." Border regions like Kasaragod are living examples of this ethos, where Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Beary, and other languages have harmoniously shaped everyday life, education, and identity for generations, he said.

Pointing out that for linguistic minority communities, language is not merely an academic choice, Siddaramaiah said it is a matter of identity, dignity, and access to opportunity.

"Any policy that compels a single linguistic pathway risks placing an undue burden on children, weakening minority-run educational institutions, and unsettling long-standing educational ecosystems that have served these communities with trust and continuity," he warned.

He further noted that a substantial section of the population in Kasaragod, often described as a clear majority in the border belt, relies on and seeks education in Kannada.

"This preference has evolved naturally over decades of social, cultural, and economic interaction with Karnataka," he said.

Respecting this reality does not diminish Malayalam; rather, it strengthens India’s plural fabric, he added.

Highlighting that the Constitution offers unequivocal protection to linguistic minorities, Siddaramaiah said, "Articles 29 and 30 guarantee the right to conserve language and administer educational institutions of choice. Article 350A mandates facilities for instruction in the mother tongue, and Article 350B entrusts the State with safeguarding minority linguistic interests." "Any legislative measure must reflect not only constitutional legality, but constitutional morality," he emphasised.

Stating that Karnataka takes immense pride in Kannada, a language shaped by social reform, equality, and inclusive thought, the CM said, "At the same time, we have always upheld the principle that promotion of one’s language must never become an imposition on another. This belief has guided our policies and our commitment to harmony." "I therefore urge the Government of Kerala to reconsider the proposed approach and engage in a broader, inclusive dialogue with linguistic minority communities, educators, and neighbouring States. Such engagement will reinforce India’s unity while preserving the dignity of every language and every citizen," he said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that if the Bill is passed, Karnataka will oppose it by exercising every constitutional right available, in defence of linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of the Republic.

"This position flows not from confrontation, but from our duty to the Constitution and to the people whose voices must never be marginalised. I remain hopeful that wisdom, dialogue, and constitutional values will guide us toward a resolution that allows every language to flourish freely," he added. PTI KSU SSK ADB