CM Siddaramaiah's remarks on RSS leads to adjournment of Assembly

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) Karnataka Assembly on Monday witnessed an uproarious scene, leading to adjournment twice over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks on RSS and Bajrang Dal.

BJP MLAs raised objections saying that the CM was crossing the limits and should not say that.

They accused Congress of withdrawing cases against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Siddaramaiah rejected their allegation, saying that the government has not withdrawn cases against the PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

"We have not done anything like that. You only stand in support of those who give provocative statements," the chief minister said.

The Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, cautioned that the BJP will not let the House function until the CM withdraws his statement. In view of the din, the House was adjourned.

The commotion continued when the proceedings started.

Ashoka sought to know why the chief minister brought the topic on RSS when Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot did not speak anything about it.

He demanded that the CM's statement should be removed from the records and he should withdraw his statement.

The CM said he did not use any unparliamentary words.

In the middle of the din, Congress MLAs alleged that a BJP MLA made video using mobile phone and demanded action against him.

BJP leaders alleged that a Congress MLA showed disrespect to the Indian national flag and demanded a ruling on it.