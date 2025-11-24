CM Siddaramaiah's statement is 'veda vakya' for us: Shivakumar

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Nov 24 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said CM Siddaramaiah's statement is like a "Veda Vakya" (sacrosanct) for him, amid intense speculation about a leadership change.

Expressing his agreement to the CM's statement on the issue, he called Siddaramaiah an "asset" for the Congress party, and that everyone is working together in the government under his guidance.

He was reacting to Siddaramaiah's assertion earlier in the day that he would continue in the top post, if the party high command decides.

The CM added that the ultimate call on the leadership rests with the party high command, and both he and his deputy must accept it.

"Once he (Siddaramaiah) has said, it is a Veda Vakya for us," Shivakumar said in response to a question by reporters on the CM's statement.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations of CM change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation is fuelled by reports of a "power-sharing" agreement purportedly reached in 2023 (but was not confirmed by the party), suggesting a rotational CM tenure between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, both leaders shared a stage at an event here, where Siddaramaiah inaugurated the high-tech silk cocoon market, launched various development works worth around Rs 2,000 crore, and distributed social security scheme benefits to selected beneficiaries.

Reacting to BJP's allegations of 'horse-trading' between factions within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Shivakumar hit back, saying that it was the saffron party's culture.

"BJP leaders have earlier admitted how many thousand crore should be paid to become the CM in their party... it was also discussed with documents in the Assembly as to how many crores were paid by them to purchase MLAs of other parties in the past, they are probably recollecting what they did," he said.

Later speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar responding to a question on Siddaramaiah's statement said, "We have to respect whatever the chief minister is saying. We all have to respect the high command." Stating that he has never commented on the chief minister's tenure, he said, no one has spoken on that issue, and it is the media which is creating confusion.

"There is no confusion in me at all. If anything is there, it is between me and the party high command. We will sort it out if anything is there. As on today, nothing is there. Whatever we have decided, it is internal, within the room, we will take a call on that," he said.

Reiterating that he completely accepts what the CM has said, and there is no objection to it, the Deputy CM said, "we have not commented on his tenure. We respect the CM, he is an asset for the party. We are all working together under his guidance." Responding to a question about not meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said that he had met Kharge during his recent Delhi visit, and if the situation calls for it, he will certainly meet him again, either in Delhi or here. "Don't want to disturb (him) unnecessarily," he said.

He said, media was giving tension to every one by camping in front of his and Kharge's house, and giving updates on every movement of theirs. "We don't have our tension, your tension is more." Asked about some more Congress MLAs going to Delhi, the Deputy CM said, they have a desire to become ministers, amid talks of cabinet reshuffle and asked "What's wrong" with that? "As the CM said, we can't stop anyone from going to Delhi where our leaders are, where our party office is, which is like a temple. To build their future, they will go. What's wrong? If they make any statements against the party, form groups, organise dinners, and go against the party, it will violate party discipline. I don't know what they (legislators) have said. As there were talks about cabinet reshuffle they have gone, hoping to get a chance," he said.

Six legislators backing Sivakumar have flown to New Delhi last night to meet top Congress leaders, to pitch for their leader as CM, party sources said.

Reacting to opposition BJP and JD(S) criticism of Kharge, calling him "rubber stamp president", following his statement that Congress high command will decide on the leadership issue, Shivakumar clarified, high command refers to a committee of senior national leadership of the party, involving the President, former presidents, and others.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about Shivakumar's last night meeting with senior Minister K J Gerorge, who is considered close to CM Siddaramaiah, the latter clarified that they did not discuss anything on leadership change, and that he was not given any responsibility by the party for any mediation, as reported in the media.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, George said, "Shivakumar is the Deputy CM, a party colleague and we keep meeting, what is wrong in that? I have discussed government matters and the upcoming Bengaluru corporation election with Shivakumar. AICC has not given me any responsibility to discuss (on leadership issues)." Replying to a question, George asserted that "there is no rebellion in the party for it to be pacified. We are all a Congress family." PTI KSU ADB