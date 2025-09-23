CM Siddarmaiah seeks Wipro's help to ease traffic on Bengaluru's ORR

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Seeking to address the traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji to consider allowing limited vehicular movement through the company's campus, subject to mutually agreed terms.

The ORR, which is one of the IT corridors in the city, often witnesses traffic congestion.

He lauded Wipro's continued contribution to the progress of the state's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development.

In a letter penned to Premji, the chief minister highlighted that one of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.

"In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours," he said in the letter dated September 19.

He sought the support of the Wipro founder chairman in the matter, saying this will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru.

"I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest," he added.

Recently, industry veterans in Bengaluru like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had urged the state government to immediately intervene, after online trucking platform BlackBuck decided to move the company out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.