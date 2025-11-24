CM Siddarmaiah's statement is 'veda vakya' for us: Shivakumar

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Nov 24 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said CM Siddaramaiah's statement is like a "Veda Vakya" (sacrosanct) for him, amid intense speculation about a leadership change.

He was reacting to Siddaramaiah's assertion earlier in the day that he would continue in the top post if the party high command decides.

The CM added that the ultimate call on the leadership rests with the party high command, and both he and his deputy must accept it.

"Once he (Siddaramaiah) has said, it is a Veda Vakya for us," Shivakumar said in response to a question by reporters on the CM's statement.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations of CM change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation is fueled by reports of a "power-sharing" agreement reached in 2023, suggesting a rotational CM tenure between the two leaders Earlier in the day, both leaders shared a stage at an event here, where CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the high-tech silk cocoon market, launched various development works worth around Rs 2,000 crore, and distributed social security scheme benefits to selected beneficiaries.

Reacting to BJP's allegations of 'horse-trading' between factions within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Shivakumar hit back, saying that it was the saffron party's "culture".

"BJP leaders have earlier admitted how many thousand crore should be paid to become the CM in their party... it was also discussed with documents in the Assembly as to how many crores were paid by them to purchase MLAs of other parties in the past, they are probably recollecting what they did," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Minister K J George, considered close to Siddaramaiah, clarified a recent late-night meeting with Shivakumar, stating that they only discussed government matters and the upcoming Bengaluru corporation election. He denied discussing leadership change or being tasked by the party with mediation.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, he said, "Shivakumar is the Deputy CM, a party colleague and we keep meeting, what is wrong in that? I have discussed government matters with Shivakumar, also the upcoming Bengaluru corporation election. AICC has not given me any responsibility to discuss (on leadership issues)." Replying to a question, George asserted that "there is no rebellion in the party for it to be pacified. We are all a Congress family."