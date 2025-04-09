CM Soren directs for immediate identification of land for over 1,100 sub-health centres

Ranchi, Apr 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed for the identification of sites for the construction of 1,117 new sub-health centres in the state immediately.

The centres would be built with the grants from the 15th Finance Commission. A total of 949 centres would be built in the first phase and 168 in the second phase.

Soren said selection of sites for the centres should be finalised by the block-level committees, comprising the in-charge medical officer, circle officers and circle inspectors.

"The state government has planned to hire private doctors for the centres. A panel of specialist doctors should be formed, and their services should be utilised in these health centres as per requirement," he said, noting the shortage of specialist doctors in hospitals at the district, sub-division and block levels.

The CM was reviewing the progress of various schemes related to the ST, SC, OBC and Minority Welfare Department, Women, Child Development and Social Security Department, and Health, Rural and Home departments.

Soren directed officers concerned to construct helipads at all medical colleges in the state and the AIIMS-Deoghar.

He also asked officers to formulate a plan to prevent a water crisis during the summer.

"The payment of all pending scholarships should be completed by May 8. The verification of applicant students at the district level should be carried out within a fixed time frame," he said.