CM Soren inspects progress of Siramtoli-Mecon flyover's construction

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday inspected the progress of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover's construction in Ranchi.

The CM was accompanied by his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, and senior officers of the Road Construction Department.

"Efforts are on to complete the project at the earliest. The progress of the project has been good in two years. Earlier, we have also dedicated a flyover to the people of Ranchi by completing it before the deadline," Soren told reporters.

He said all efforts were being made to complete the project successfully.

The 2.34-km-long elevated road includes a 132-metre section over the rail line, an official said.

Soren laid the foundation stone of the project in August 2022. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 340 crore.

The much-awaited Kantatoli flyover, aimed at easing traffic congestion in Ranchi, was inaugurated on October 4 by the CM. PTI SAN SAN SOM