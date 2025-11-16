CM Soren joins procession celebrating Jharkhand's culture

Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday joined a procession in Ranchi, showcasing the state's culture and heritage.

The state celebrated its 25th anniversary on November 15, and various programmes are being organised to mark it.

Soren joined the procession at the Albert Ekka Chowk, beating drums alongside artists and boosting their enthusiasm.

He walked in the procession, which concluded at the Shaheed Chowk.

"In 'Jatra', people don't walk -- traditions walk, identity walks, unity walks," the CM posted on X.

In another post, he said, "This 'Jatra' is our identity, our culture, and the glorious journey of our struggles. On the completion of 25 years of Jharkhand's formation, I extend heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to all the residents of the state." Traditional arts and crafts, dance forms, and festivals were showcased through various tableaux in the procession. Around 4,000 artists from across the state's 24 districts participated in it, officials said. PTI RPS RPS SOM