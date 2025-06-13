CM speaks to Kadu over farm loan waiver, divyangjan honorarium

Amravati, Jun 13 (PTI) Former MLA Bacchu Kadu, who is on hunger strike, on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him of forming a committee to decide on the demand for farm loan waiver.

He also assured a discussion in the assembly on raise in honorarium for people with disabilities (PwD), Kadu claimed.

Kadu's phone conversation with Fadnavis was facilitated by Maharashtra BJP chief and state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who visited the Prahar Janshakti Party founder during the day.

Kadu is on a hunger strike in Gurukunj Mozari in Teosa Taluka here for the last six days demanding complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra and Rs 6000 per month assistance for 'divyanjan' (PwD).

Bawankule said four Maharashtra ministers have spoken to Kadu since his agitation began and relevant decisions will be taken on his demands.

The demand for raise in honorarium for 'divyangjan' will be discussed in the Maharashtra assembly session starting from June 30, Bawankule added.

After Kadu's conversation with the CM, a committee will be formed to discuss the issue of farm loan waiver, Bawankule said.

Kadu demanded that new crop loans should not be stopped and must be given to farmers till a waiver is decided.

Bawankule said he will put his demand in the state cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday.