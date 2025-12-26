CM Stalin alleges communal harmony in Tamil Nadu ''irritates'' BJP

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu), Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday slammed the BJP over alleged incidents of attacks on Christians and said that though the Saffron party wanted to replicate such a model in Tamil Nadu, its tactics will never succeed.

Irrespective of the count of "slaves" the BJP mobilised, and notwithstanding its somersaults, the BJP cannot incite religious frenzy among the people of Tamil Nadu who are united and its tactics will never succeed in the state, he said, addressing a government function here.

The DMK has often targeted the main opposition AIADMK by using the term "slave" for aligning with the BJP, and of late, the ruling party, in a veiled manner used the same term for the fledgling TVK as well.

Alleging that Tamil Nadu faced ruin during the 10-year rule of AIADMK (2011-2021), the CM said the state has bounced back under the DMK regime, and it will continue to be on the path of progress. Wondering if the previous AIADMK regime can match at least 5 per cent of the DMK government's solid work and achievements, Stalin said: "This is my open challenge! Tell me if you have courage, did you achieve at least 5 per cent of what we have achieved?" The chief minister, also the DMK President, said the people would re-elect the DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The State is recording growth only by overcoming the "speed-breaker" of the Union government. Targeting political rivals, the chief minister said there are some in the state who do not want to take into consideration the achievements of the government and do not intend to tell the truth.

"It does not matter, let them remain so; we will continue to post spectacular growth and keep marching forward," he said.

"The Dravidian model government is all about implementing landmark schemes, unlike some who make only empty claims," CM said and listed completed works, including the construction of the Government Medical College and Hospital at Nagalur in Kallakurichi district.

He listed ongoing initiatives, including widening of Tirukkovilur-Asanur Road from 2-lane to a 4-lane road and a mandapam for the Parikkal Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The CM also outlined the number of beneficiaries of flagship schemes of the DMK regime, including the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women (3,18,376 beneficiaries) and the CM's Breakfast Scheme for school children (45,973 students) in the district.

He referred to a young woman from a weaver's family in Namakkal, trained under the State's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme (Skill development; employability improvement initiative), emerging victorious in a competitive exam held by SBI.

As many as 3,834 beneficiaries of 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme have got jobs in Kallakurichi District, CM said.

Announcing fresh initiatives, including Rs 18 crore worth of buildings for the newly established Ulundurpet Government Arts and Science College, he said, Central government data shows that Tamil Nadu has created maximum job opportunities in the country. Tamil Nadu grew 11.9 per cent in 2024-25, and it is the leader across segments, including automobile manufacturing and electronics exports, he said.

Referring to many initiatives like the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme for the SCs/STs and free housing pattas to beneficiaries, he said: "We have fulfilled all the demands of the minority people. We have created a peaceful environment for the people to live without fear of communal mobs." On the initiatives in the pipeline, he said 20 lakh college students would soon get AI-enabled laptops. Those against the Dravidian model regime, too, cannot deny such achievements.

"Everything is a proven track record in all the departments." Be it any sector, in all rankings released by the Union government, Tamil Nadu is in the number one position, and it continues to progress.

"The crowning glory of the Dravidian model government's achievements will be the people's verdict in the 2026 Assembly election and that will be your (political rivals) reality check, if what I said about Tamil Nadu's achievements represents a developed, prosperous India, then there is another India in BJP‑ruled states; it is an India of poverty, religious violence, mob lynchings, attempts to ruin education, and unemployment...this is BJP's India," he alleged.

Pointing to alleged incidents of attacks targeting Christians, their places of worship and blaming the BJP for it, he said the Saffron party wanted to replicate such a model in Tamil Nadu too. "People of Tamil Nadu are, however, very cautious. The devotees of Lord Muruga bow to the Thirupparankundram Dargah flag. Muslim brothers offer rose milk to Hindus during Madurai Chittirai festival," he said.

People belonging to all religions live in harmony, and they partake in the festivals of each other in Tamil Nadu, and it "irritates" the eyes of BJP, which wishes to divide people, he alleged.

"No matter how many slaves they gather and perform somersaults, they cannot incite religious frenzy among the people of Tamil Nadu who are united." Further, he said: "As long as this Stalin is here, as long as our Dravidian Model government is here, there is no room for your politics of religious hatred here." On the SIR exercise, he said the names of many people do not figure in the electoral rolls, and that was why his party had demanded sufficient duration to complete the drive. The DMK and the Dravidian model government will support protecting the voting rights of people and democracy.