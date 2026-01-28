CM Stalin announces additional Waqf Tribunal in Coimbatore

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu) Jan 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a series of welfare measures for the Muslim community, including additional Waqf Tribunal in Coimbatore and burial grounds or Kabristans where they are currently unavailable.

He also launched a scathing attack on the opposition AIADMK, accusing the party of betraying minorities to appease their "masters" in Delhi.

The chief minister was addressing the Mahalla Jamath Coordination State Conference organised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here and announced five major measures for the community.

"While Waqf Tribunals are currently functioning in Chennai and Madurai, an additional tribunal will be established in Coimbatore district. In places where there are no burial grounds or Kabristans, lands will be identified and established by the Municipal Corporations," said CM Stalin.

Stalin also announced that the pension for 1,537 Ulamas (scholars) registered with the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will be hiked from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 while the family pension for 44 members will see an increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

He further stated that the government subsidy for 1,000 Ulamas to purchase two wheelers will be doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. He also said Urdu teacher vacancies in government schools would be filled immediately.

Mahalla Jamath organisations act as social service bodies centered around mosques for social help, service, and reform and are fundamentally important in Islamic culture, Stalin said.

"You are proving that these are not just places for prayer, but are linked to social unity, social development, and education," he added.

Recalling how a Milad-un-Nabi festival held in Tiruvarur served as the bridge that connected DMK stalwarts, its founder CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, the chief minister lauded the deep historical alliance between the Dravidian movement and the Muslim community.

This deep bond is part of the motivation for the Dravidian government to provide Rs 1,000 as educational scholarships to 1,11,159 Muslim female students studying in government and government-aided schools even when the Union government stopped the educational scholarships provided to minority students, the CM said.

On the political front, Stalin characterised the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections as a battle between those who protect Tamil Nadu's welfare and those aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He specifically targeted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy claiming the former Chief Minister's name had earned a place in the dictionary as a definition for "betrayal".

"If we count his betrayals they are as long as the Great Wall of China," Stalin said.

He alleged that the AIADMK's support in the Rajya Sabha was the sole reason the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed.

"Without AIADMK's support that bill would have failed in the Rajya Sabha," he claimed.

Recalling the 2020 protests against the CAA, Stalin noted that the then AIADMK government ordered a lathi charge on protesters in Washermanpet. He contrasted this with his own administration’s stance stating that as soon as the DMK took office in 2021 it passed a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly, which he claimed the AIADMK failed to support.

The Chief Minister also criticised the AIADMK's recent conduct regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill alleging that the party's MPs spoke for only 11 seconds in Parliament and failed to demand a total withdrawal of the legislation. He dismissed their claims of alliance ethics as blatant lies.

Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu remains the only state safe for Muslims today due to the protective shield provided by the DMK.

"This peaceful environment irritates some peoples eyes," he added.

The conference was attended by senior ministers K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi along with IUML National President Professor Kader Mohideen. PTI JR JR SA