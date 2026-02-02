CM Stalin announces first of its kind Tamil Biennale in Jan 2027

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced the launch of a first of its kind Tamil Biennale in January next year to position the state as a global hub for art and cultural tourism.

Inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Global Tourism Summit 2026 at the UNESCO heritage site of Mamallapuram, the chief minister also unveiled a Rs 100 crore plan to establish a Special Area Development Authority for the town to create international standard infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering of global investors and industry stakeholders, Stalin said the state government has signed 127 Memoranda of Understanding representing a committed investment of Rs 22,794.78 crore.

"These projects are expected to generate employment for 65,937 people across various segments, including heritage, adventure, and eco-tourism," he added.

The chief minister noted that under the 2023 Tourism Policy, the state nodal agency SIPCOT will identify and develop new tourist destinations in two phases.

While the first phase covers sites in Kanyakumari, Kallakurichi, Erode, and Thoothukudi, the second phase has identified 31 locations for theme parks, camping sites, and nature stay.

This expansion is projected to create job opportunities for several lakh people across the state.

Highlighting the growth of the sector, Stalin stated that the government has allocated 612.18 crore rupees for tourism development over the last five years.

This investment has helped in attracting 128.97 crore domestic and 45 lakh foreign tourists during the same period, he added.

He emphasised that the state provides a safe environment and excellent transport facilities for travellers.

During the event, the chief minister virtually inaugurated completed infrastructure projects worth Rs 40.25 crore, including a glow garden in Mamallapuram and a new hotel in Chidambaram.

He also laid the foundation stone for additional facilities in Thirukkadaiyur and Tharangambadi.

The summit was attended by state ministers T M Anbarasan, R Rajendran, and T R B Rajaa, alongside special guest and Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

The event also featured the distribution of prizes to winners of the Tourism Innovation Hackathon, which focused on culinary, rural, and digital tourism innovations. Winners, including Thamizh Nilam Thamizh Pannai, an organic farm located in Thirukalukundram near Mamallapuram, and Xera Robotics Private Limited, received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each.