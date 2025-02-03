CM Stalin announces new HQ for Tamil Nadu Bharat Scouts and Guides with modern training amenities

Tiruchirappalli, Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced setting up of a new headquarters for the Tamil Nadu Bharat Scouts and Guides with modern training facilities at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The CM said this is to enable training for more teachers and involve more school students in the scout movement.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides diamond jubilee jamboree 2025 and the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar centenary commemoration jamboree, Stalin said across the country, 80 lakh students are involved in this movement.

"Of this, the number of students from Tamil Nadu alone is 12 lakh! We are one-eighth of them," he said adding patriotism should transcend affinity for the land and evolve into affinity for the people and it is true patriotism. The Chief Minister announced: "To enable training of more teachers and in order to involve more students studying in our schools in the scout movement, a new headquarters will be set up for the Tamil Nadu Bharat Scouts and Guides with modern training facilities at a cost of Rs 10 crore." Further, he said the contribution of Tamil Nadu is always greater as proved in the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement. The government formed 33 sub-committees for celebration of the jamboree event in a grand manner. More than 20,000 scouts and guides from all states including Tamil Nadu and abroad as well participated in the jubilee celebrations of the Bharath Scouts and Guides and performed cultural activities.

More than 2,422 tents were set up, including 1,000 tents for the accommodation of scouts, 900 tents for guides, 450 tents for tri-scouts, 40 tents for the accommodation of central and state government officials, and 32 tents for office work.

"The Tamil Nadu government has made exemplary arrangements for basic facilities including food, drinking water, and toilets for all the scouts and Guides participating in this event." Also, he said: "The Scouts and Guides movement in which you have participated is a movement that strengthens the body, as well as the mind and, a movement that creates discipline and order." Stalin said the jubilee event for scouts was the crowning achievement of the school education department under Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Listing a string of schemes including distribution of laptops to 80,000 teachers, setting up 22,931 smart classrooms and 8,209 high-tech labs, Stalin lauded Poyyamozhi (School Education Minister) and said the jamboree event had been organised so well.

The CM said Poyyamozhi successfully implemented the "Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam" (Education at the doorsteps) to bridge the learning gap among the school students during covid pandemic. As a result of those initiatives, the pass percentage of class 10 and 12 students increased. This programmee also received ahuge appreciation in the Economic Survey Report tabled in Parliament.

The jamboree event was held on Sunday here. PTI VGN ROH