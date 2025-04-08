CM Stalin dials Karti, enquires about Cong leader Chidambaram's health

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday spoke to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and enquired about the health of his father, senior leader of the grand old party, P Chidambaram and conveyed his wishes for the leader's speedy recovery.

Learning about former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Chidambaram's hospitalisation in Ahmedabad, Stalin spoke to his son Karti Chidambaram over phone and enquired about the health of the senior leader, an official release here said. Karti Chidambaram said in a post on 'X': "My father @PChidambaram_IN had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat & dehydration in Ahmedabad & is under observation in Zydus Hospital. The doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal." In a social media post, Chidambaram said: "Because of extreme heat, I suffered dehydration. All tests are normal. I am perfectly well now." Chidambaram fell unconscious at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when Congress leaders were attending a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Ashram.

As Chidambaram fell unconscious, he was carried by other leaders to an ambulance and he was rushed to hospital.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram attended the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial.