CM Stalin effects changes in portfolios of ministers Duraimurugan, Regupathy

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday allotted the mines and minerals portfolio held by senior minister Duraimurugan to S Regupathy.

The portfolio of law, held by Regupathy, was given to Duraimurugan.

An official release by Raj Bhavan said: "Based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the portfolio of Law has been allotted to Thiru Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources. Further, the portfolio of Minerals and Mines has been allotted to Thiru S Regupathy and he has been designated as Minister for Natural Resources." The reason for the change is not immediately known.

Eighty-six-year old Duraimurugan is a law graduate and his term, beginning 2021, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly is his tenth term as a legislator. He had served as law minister during the 2006-11 DMK regime. A senior DMK leader, Duraimurugan is the Minister for Water Resources and he had also held the subject of minerals and mines before the swap.

Regupathy (74), now in his third term as an MLA, held the portfolios of law besides courts, prisons and prevention of corruption. Regupathy was a state minister from 1992 to 1996 (AIADMK regime) and during the 2004-09 UPA regime, served as a union minister of state for Home. He also had handled the Environment portfolio in the UPA regime.

On April 27, 2025, V Senthil Balaji, and K Ponmudy resigned as ministers. The following day, 57-year old T Mano Thangaraj (Kanyakumari district) once again assumed office as minister. PTI VGN ROH