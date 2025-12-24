CM Stalin extends his warm Christmas greetings

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday extended warm Christmas greetings to those celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus, hailing him as a global symbol of love, patience and mercy.

Linking his teachings to the path of compassion outlined in Thiruvalluvar's ancient Tamil classic 'Thirukkural', Stalin said: "Just as Valluvar questioned the value of greatness if one fails to do good even to those who harm, Jesus not only preached turning the other cheek when struck but lived and exemplified that ideal of love." His Dravidian Model government daily devises schemes for the rights and welfare of Christian brethren in the state, fulfilling their demands, and stands as a true friend and protector of minority rights.

"The DMK government will always resolve their needs. This rule will continue by the principle of everything for everyone," Stalin said, reaffirming commitment to empathy and equality.

He extended Christmas greetings to all brothers following Jesus' paths of love and brotherhood. PTI JR JR SA