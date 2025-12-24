CM Stalin flags off 20 ultra-modern SETC luxury buses worth Rs 34.30 cr

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 20 ultra-modern multi-axle AC luxury buses worth Rs 34.30 crore for the SETC at Island Grounds here.

Each bus of State Express Transport Corporation features 51 high-quality 2x2 seats with panoramic windows.

Marking the Transport Department Golden Jubilee (1976-2025), Stalin launched distribution of Rs 3.33 crore wall clocks to 1,05,778 employees, personally gifting to 10 staff.

Ministers M P Saminathan, S S Sivasankar, P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MP A Raja, secretaries and transport MDs attended the event. PTI JR JR KH