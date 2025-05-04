CM Stalin greets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong on big election win

Chennai, May 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for leading the People's Action Party to a huge win in the general election.

In a post on 'X' Stalin said: "Congratulations to Prime Minister Thiru Lawrence Wong on leading the People’s Action Party to its 14th consecutive victory in his first election as leader, earning a resounding mandate from the people of Singapore. His continued engagement with the Tamil community and efforts to uphold Tamil language and culture reflect Singapore’s inclusive spirit. Warm wishes to all newly elected members of the Singapore Parliament." In an election held amid global economic uncertainties, the People’s Action Party returned to government in a stunning victory by winning 87 out of 97 seats, with Prime Minister Lawernce Wong securing a strong mandate. PTI VGN ADB