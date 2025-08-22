CM Stalin hails Chennai on 386th birthday as ‘heartbeat of Tamil Nadu’

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) On Chennai’s 386th birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday praised the city for its role in providing opportunities and helping countless individuals take their first steps toward career success.

He highlighted the city's contribution to empowering women, saying it has been particularly instrumental in advancing their careers.

“It is not only a city, it is the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

In a social media post, the chief minister noted that Chennai has given many residents their first jobs and recognition in their hometowns.

He emphasised the city’s enduring role as a hub of livelihood and opportunity for generations.

To mark the occasion, Stalin shared a one-minute video showcasing some of Chennai’s iconic landmarks. PTI VIJ SSK