CM Stalin has become full-time movie critic: Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister M K Stalin over the government's handling of the ongoing monsoon-related issues and charged the CM with becoming a "full-time movie critic".

Palaniswami has been raising the issue of crop damage in the state due to the heavy monsoon rains.

In a social media post, the LoP said he could feel the indescribable pain of the farmers when he held the sprouted paddy crops in his hands recently.

"But the hands of the CM that need to hold this paddy are holding those of the film crew," he said in an apparent reference to Stalin recently watching Tamil movie 'Bison' and congratulating its director and the team.

Although, there was nothing wrong in watching movies or lauding the talented movie crew, he said.

"But, forgetting why he became chief minister, the puppet CM has become a full-time movie critic and this is a matter of concern," Palaniswami said.

Referring to Stalin's earlier praise for a Tamil movie touching upon lock up death, Palaniswami wondered if the CM took any action against such "recurring" incidents in the state.

"Today's CM has time only to watch, enjoy and comment on movies ranging from 'Jai Bhim' to 'Coolie' and 'Bison'.

Aren't you the one who flew to Delhi for alliance talks when Southern Tamil Nadu was reeling under floods," the former CM asked.

He said Stalin was watching Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' some time ago amidst the sanitation workers' protest.

"Similarly, you are spending hours watching 'Bison' unmindful of the anguish of the farmers whose paddy (prodi has sprouted due to rains," he said.

The AIADMK chief further claimed a total of 31 persons have been killed so far in rain-related deaths in the state, and asked if the CM has time to formulate disaster protocols. PTI SA KH