CM Stalin inaugurates 11 colleges; Tamil Nadu now has 176 state-run arts, science colleges

Chennai, May 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated 11 new arts and science colleges in the state, which will be functional from the 2025-26 academic year.

With the launch, the total number of state-run arts and science colleges has gone up to 176, the government said.

Cuddalore (Panrutti), Nilgiris (Connoor), Dindigul (Natham), Chennai (Alandur), Villupuram (Vikravandi), Chengelpet (Cheyyur), Sivaganga (Manamadurai), Tiruvarur (Muthuppettai), Thanjavur (Tiruvidaimarudur), Perambalur (Kollakkanathan) and Tuticorin (Ottapidaram) are the 11 districts where the new colleges have been inaugurated, an official release said.

Each of the new colleges will have 5 branches/streams of studies and in total, for the 11 colleges, 132 teaching posts and 154 non-teaching posts have been created. Each college is set to benefit 3,050 students in a year and 9,150 students in 3 years. Also, Rs 25.27 crore has been allocated cumulatively for these 11 colleges to meet recurring and non-recurring expenditure for one year.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials took part in the virtual inaugural event held at the Secretariat.

The chief minister had announced on February 21, 2025 that a new college will be inaugurated in Panrutti. The Demand for Grants (2025-26) for the Higher Education Department announced the launch of 10 new arts and science colleges in the state.