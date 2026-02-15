CM Stalin inaugurates flyover at Chennai’s Madhya Kailash junction

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a flyover at the busy Madhya Kailash junction here, constructed at a cost of Rs 60.68 crore.

The project, executed by the Highways and Minor Ports Department, connects Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Sardar Patel Road to ease chronic traffic congestion in the Adyar area.

The two-lane, one-way flyover is 652 metres long, including the approach roads.

Official sources said the T-shaped junction had earlier caused significant delays for office-goers and students during peak hours.

With the opening of the L-shaped flyover, vehicles travelling from Guindy to Rajiv Gandhi Salai will use the new elevated stretch, enabling uninterrupted traffic flow from Adyar towards Guindy.

A government press release said the existing traffic signal at the Madhya Kailash junction would be removed, and free left turns would be enabled for commuters travelling between Guindy, Adyar and OMR.

To ensure safety, the flyover features a 45-metre radius curve with cross-sectional super-elevation and increased crash barrier height.

Though designed for a speed of 30 km/h, lane markings and warning signs have been installed to guide motorists, it added.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam and Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, along with senior officials of the Highways Department. PTI JR SSK