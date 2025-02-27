CM Stalin inaugurates Govt hospital in TN's Kolathur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Periyar Government Hospital in Kolathur on Thursday.

The six-storey hospital, established at Rs 210.80 crore and named after social reformer 'Periyar' Ramasamy, is equipped with modern facilities.

A total of 102 doctors, 194 nurses, 79 non-medical staff, and 20 ministerial staff have been employed at this new hospital in the city.

The CM also launched Vizhuthugal, a one-stop centre providing health-related rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities.

These centres, established at Rs 10.82 crore, will serve the districts of Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Tiruchirappalli.

State Ministers E V Velu, Ma Subramanian, P K Sekhar Babu, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary of Health P Senthil Kumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam were among those who participated in the event.