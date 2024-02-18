CM Stalin inaugurates new buildings, unveils road projects to boost infrastructure in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated several buildings including classrooms and libraries across various districts, and took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for new roads, with the aim of boosting public infrastructure in the state.

Advertisment

The chief minister has been promoting the idea of "inclusive development" across the state, and the new roads in particular will greatly benefit tribal communities whose settlements have had poor connectivity.

Stalin took part virtually in the functions, a government release here said on Sunday In Namakkal, several classrooms built at a cost of Rs 80.85 crore for government schools across the district under the department of rural development were inaugurated.

Stalin also threw open buildings that would house libraries under the school education department, which were constructed at a cost of Rs 48.56 crore.

Advertisment

The buildings are housed in government schools in Theni, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Salem districts.

To enhance road connectivity in Namakkal, 31 kms of roads are being built in the district, for which the outlay is Rs 139.65 crore. The chief minister took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The laying of roads in Keezhur, Kedamalai and Melur in Namakkal would largely benefit people belonging to vulnerable tribal groups who have been traversing long distances through poor roads to fulfil their basic needs, the release said. PTI VIJ ANE